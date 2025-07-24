Thai Army outlines border clashes with Cambodia, urges quick diplomatic resolution

Regarding Cambodia’s attacks on civilian targets, Winthai stated that this would harm Cambodia’s international reputation, as it violates international rules. Thailand, in turn, has been committed to handling the situation as best as possible, with both military and civilian authorities working together to address the issue.

On the use of F-16 fighter jets in two rounds of airstrikes against Cambodia, Winthai explained that this was part of a longer-range support operation, with precise targeting that did not affect objectives outside of the planned strategy.

“The measures taken were based on necessity and are within the scope of military targets,” he stated.

As for the Cambodian casualties, Winthai confirmed that no official figures were available and it was too early to assess how long the operation might last. However, he expressed hope for a swift and brief conclusion to the conflict.

He further asserted that Cambodia had initiated the use of force in the area surrounding Ta Muen Thom Temple, where tensions had escalated, with the use of civilian crowds. Thailand, aware of this, responded appropriately, aiming to minimise any negative impact on the country’s international image.

Winthai also mentioned concerns about spies posing as civilians, taking photographs of Thai military personnel and sending them to Cambodia, urging continued vigilance and investigation into this matter.