Thai Army outlines border clashes with Cambodia, urges quick diplomatic resolution

On July 24 at 5:30 pm, Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, held a press conference summarising the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border. The clashes, which began earlier in the day, have been ongoing, with the Thai Army acting under international law, in line with the United Nations Charter, Article 51, which permits self-defence against armed attacks.
Winthai emphasised that the Thai response has focused solely on neutralising military targets, adding that Thailand has no intention or motive to attack Cambodia, as there is no benefit for Thailand in doing so. The military actions were a necessity, forced by the ongoing situation.
Furthermore, he called on both the Thai and Cambodian governments, as well as all involved parties, to engage in diplomatic talks to find peaceful solutions to both direct and indirect causes of the conflict. He highlighted that the people of both countries should not be involved in, or affected by the conflict.
Regarding Cambodia’s attacks on civilian targets, Winthai stated that this would harm Cambodia’s international reputation, as it violates international rules. Thailand, in turn, has been committed to handling the situation as best as possible, with both military and civilian authorities working together to address the issue.
On the use of F-16 fighter jets in two rounds of airstrikes against Cambodia, Winthai explained that this was part of a longer-range support operation, with precise targeting that did not affect objectives outside of the planned strategy.
“The measures taken were based on necessity and are within the scope of military targets,” he stated.
As for the Cambodian casualties, Winthai confirmed that no official figures were available and it was too early to assess how long the operation might last. However, he expressed hope for a swift and brief conclusion to the conflict.
He further asserted that Cambodia had initiated the use of force in the area surrounding Ta Muen Thom Temple, where tensions had escalated, with the use of civilian crowds. Thailand, aware of this, responded appropriately, aiming to minimise any negative impact on the country’s international image.
Winthai also mentioned concerns about spies posing as civilians, taking photographs of Thai military personnel and sending them to Cambodia, urging continued vigilance and investigation into this matter.