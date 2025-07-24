2nd Army asserts Thailand’s right to self-defence under UN Charter amid Cambodian attacks

The 2nd Army Region on Thursday issued a statement on its official Facebook page affirming Thailand’s right to self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, following Cambodia’s attack on civilian areas in Kap Choeng District, Surin Province. The army confirmed that Thailand, as a sovereign state, has the right to defend itself if attacked.

Article 51 of the UN Charter states:

“...Member states have the right to use force in self-defence if attacked, and must report immediately to the UN Security Council...”

In response to this attack, the Royal Thai Army has pledged to follow international humanitarian law, stating that any military action will be aimed solely at military objectives and will avoid targeting cultural property such as ancient temples. The army reiterated that using cultural assets for military purposes would negate their protection under international law.