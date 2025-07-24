Thai Prime Minister condemns Cambodia for attacking civilians at Thai-Cambodian border

Thai Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, visibly emotional, condemned Cambodia for opening fire across the Thai-Cambodian border, injuring civilians on Thursday morning. She stressed that the situation had surpassed the diplomatic negotiation phase, highlighting that the Thai government and military had always sought peaceful methods. However, Cambodia's actions have left Thailand with no choice but to respond.
The Prime Minister stated that, while the government and military have worked to maintain security, Cambodia had initiated the violence. Despite the criticism regarding the delay in response, she insisted that Thailand’s primary goal has always been to avoid bloodshed.
“We have always respected international protocols, but now Cambodia has forced our hand. We may have to take actions we have tried to avoid in the past,” she said. Paetongtarn emphasised the importance of national unity and the military's readiness to protect the country and its citizens.
Following the incident, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has been tasked with overseeing the situation, ensuring that the public and military are fully prepared. Paetongtarn urged Thai citizens to stay informed through official channels and to continue supporting the military personnel working on the front lines.
Addressing the possibility of escalating measures, Paetongtarn explained that while military retaliation remains an option, the government continues to focus on diplomatic efforts. However, she made it clear that Thailand would no longer accept the situation escalating to further harm civilians.
On the subject of Cambodia’s attacks on civilian areas, Paetongtarn strongly condemned the violence, asserting that the use of weapons against unarmed civilians is unacceptable. “This attack on innocent civilians will be condemned worldwide, and we will continue to stand firm in our response,” she said, her voice wavering with emotion.
As tensions rise, Paetongtarn reassured the public that the government and military are working diligently to manage the situation, ensuring the safety of all Thai citizens.