Thai Prime Minister condemns Cambodia for attacking civilians at Thai-Cambodian border

Thai Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, visibly emotional, condemned Cambodia for opening fire across the Thai-Cambodian border, injuring civilians on Thursday morning. She stressed that the situation had surpassed the diplomatic negotiation phase, highlighting that the Thai government and military had always sought peaceful methods. However, Cambodia's actions have left Thailand with no choice but to respond.

The Prime Minister stated that, while the government and military have worked to maintain security, Cambodia had initiated the violence. Despite the criticism regarding the delay in response, she insisted that Thailand’s primary goal has always been to avoid bloodshed.

“We have always respected international protocols, but now Cambodia has forced our hand. We may have to take actions we have tried to avoid in the past,” she said. Paetongtarn emphasised the importance of national unity and the military's readiness to protect the country and its citizens.