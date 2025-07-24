Updated: Villagers\' Death Toll from Cambodian Clashes Revised to Four

Two more civilians were killed after a Cambodian artillery shell landed at a petrol station in Si Sa Ket, bringing the death toll to four in the border clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops on Thursday.

A shell landed at a petrol station in Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district, causing an explosion and fire that killed two civilians.

Earlier on Thursday, Sutthiroj Charoenthanasak, chief of Surin’s Karb Choeng district, told ThaiPBS that two BM-21 rockets fell on Ban Jorok village in Tambon Dan, severely injuring four. Two of the injured later died on their way to the hospital. The other two injured were an adult and a 12-year-old boy.