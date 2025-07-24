Updated: Two villagers killed in Cambodia’s rocket attack

The chief of Karb Choeng district said two villagers were killed after Cambodian troops fired 122mm BM-21 rockets at a village in his district on Thursday morning.

Sutthiroj Charoenthanasak, chief of Karb Choeng district, said the two villagers died while being transported to a hospital.

The two other injured villagers were a man around 40-50 years old and a 12-year-old boy.

Sutthiroj provided the updated casualty figures after the Royal Thai Army and the government spokesman reported different numbers following the rocket attack on Ban Jorok village in Tambon Dan.