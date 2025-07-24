Thai Army Launches 'Yuttha Bodin' Offensive Across Border Amidst Escalating Cambodian Clashes

The Royal Thai Army has unleashed a formidable land and air offensive, codenamed 'Yuttha Bodin,' in response to ongoing clashes with Cambodian forces along the border.
Gen Pana Klaewblaudtuk, who has been appointed to lead the counter-operations, declared the comprehensive military action, underscoring Thailand's unwavering resolve to defend its territory.
The operation's moniker, 'Yuttha Bodin,' translates profoundly as "The Utmost Battle for the Defence of the Land."
'Yuttha' signifies warfare, while 'Bodin' denotes sacred or royal ground. This name, according to military officials, reflects a decisive and legitimate strategic response against any adversary daring to violate Thailand's sovereignty.
The accompanying motto encapsulates this defiance: "Crush all who trespass on Thai soil – For the Land, For the People, For Thai Honour."
As of 3:00 PM today, the 2nd Army Area Command has provided a detailed summary of Thailand's retaliatory engagements across 10 significant locations:
Chong Bok: Both sides are currently holding their positions.
Chong An Ma: F-16 fighter jets have conducted strikes on Cambodian troop concentrations.
Sam Tae Area, Kantharalak District: Tank units have advanced, engaging in an assault to secure the area.
Phu Phi Observation Post (opposite Prasat Don Tual): F-16 aircraft have been deployed in operations at Chong Ta Thao.
Khao Satta Soam Observation Post: Thai forces have successfully destroyed two Cambodian tanks.
Preah Vihear Temple (Kaeo Pagoda vicinity): Tanks have shelled the area, paving the way for infantry to move in and secure the position.
Phu Makheua: Parts of the Cambodian supply cable car system have been successfully neutralised.
Chong Chom: Reciprocal attacks are ongoing.
Prasat Ta Kwai Area: Cambodian forces are deployed, with Thai forces launching a second wave of assault.
Prasat Ta Muen Thom Area: Thai forces are maintaining their positions, while Cambodian forces are attempting to mount an assault.