Thai Army Launches 'Yuttha Bodin' Offensive Across Border Amidst Escalating Cambodian Clashes

The Royal Thai Army has unleashed a formidable land and air offensive, codenamed 'Yuttha Bodin,' in response to ongoing clashes with Cambodian forces along the border.

Gen Pana Klaewblaudtuk, who has been appointed to lead the counter-operations, declared the comprehensive military action, underscoring Thailand's unwavering resolve to defend its territory.

The operation's moniker, 'Yuttha Bodin,' translates profoundly as "The Utmost Battle for the Defence of the Land."

'Yuttha' signifies warfare, while 'Bodin' denotes sacred or royal ground. This name, according to military officials, reflects a decisive and legitimate strategic response against any adversary daring to violate Thailand's sovereignty.

The accompanying motto encapsulates this defiance: "Crush all who trespass on Thai soil – For the Land, For the People, For Thai Honour."