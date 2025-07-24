Surin hospital damaged in attack during Thailand-Cambodia clash, patients evacuated

Initial reports confirm injuries from the attack. To ensure the safety of patients and staff, emergency evacuation measures have been implemented, relocating patients, medical personnel, and nearby residents to safer areas.

The situation remains under close monitoring, with relevant authorities assessing the damage and providing continued assistance to those affected.

Earlier, at 2:15 pm on Thursday, the Public Health Ministry reported that the death toll from the border clashes with Cambodia across four provinces had reached 12, with 31 injured, most of them civilians. The Ministry condemned Cambodian troops for attacking a hospital and civilian targets.