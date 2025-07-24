Surin hospital damaged in attack during Thailand-Cambodia clash, patients evacuated

Thanakrit Jit-areerat, Secretary to the Minister of Public Health, posted images on Thursday showing extensive damage to Phanom Dongrak Chalerm Phrakiat 80th Anniversary Hospital in Phanom Dongrak District, Surin Province. The damage occurred after the hospital was targeted during a clash between Thai and Cambodian forces, resulting in casualties and the urgent evacuation of patients.
During the conflict, Cambodian troops reportedly fired artillery shells into the hospital premises, causing severe damage to the hospital’s buildings and infrastructure.
Initial reports confirm injuries from the attack. To ensure the safety of patients and staff, emergency evacuation measures have been implemented, relocating patients, medical personnel, and nearby residents to safer areas.
The situation remains under close monitoring, with relevant authorities assessing the damage and providing continued assistance to those affected.
Earlier, at 2:15 pm on Thursday, the Public Health Ministry reported that the death toll from the border clashes with Cambodia across four provinces had reached 12, with 31 injured, most of them civilians. The Ministry condemned Cambodian troops for attacking a hospital and civilian targets.