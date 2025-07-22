Thai soldiers in Surin stay on high alert for landmine risks

The situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province remains tense on Tuesday (July 22), amid heightened security measures by Thai soldiers following recent incidents where a landmine severely injured personnel.
According to sources from border patrol units, the latest operational procedure dictates that if Cambodian troops are encountered on joint patrol routes, Thai forces will propose conducting the patrol together in line with cooperation protocols.
However, if the Cambodian side refuses or avoids joining, it will be viewed as a warning signal that the area may not be safe and could potentially be rigged with landmines. In such cases, Thai forces will immediately withdraw to avoid further casualties.
Additionally, there have been concerning observations regarding the behaviour of Cambodian soldiers. On several occasions, small groups of just three to four soldiers have approached for negotiations, while others remained hidden in the forest, some even dressed in incomplete uniforms, wearing only sandals. This has raised suspicions that such tactics could be aimed at creating the illusion of a safe area, when, in fact, it is a highly dangerous one.
One officer commented, “Every step our soldiers take today must balance duty and safety, as landmines don’t discriminate. Our priority must always be to protect lives first.”
The security forces reaffirmed that all operations are conducted with a focus on maintaining peace and using diplomatic negotiations as the primary method of resolution, but they remain vigilant in safeguarding the sovereignty and safety of personnel.