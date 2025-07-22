Thai soldiers in Surin stay on high alert for landmine risks

The situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province remains tense on Tuesday (July 22), amid heightened security measures by Thai soldiers following recent incidents where a landmine severely injured personnel.

According to sources from border patrol units, the latest operational procedure dictates that if Cambodian troops are encountered on joint patrol routes, Thai forces will propose conducting the patrol together in line with cooperation protocols.

However, if the Cambodian side refuses or avoids joining, it will be viewed as a warning signal that the area may not be safe and could potentially be rigged with landmines. In such cases, Thai forces will immediately withdraw to avoid further casualties.