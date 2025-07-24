Education minister orders closure of Surin border schools following clashes

Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat on Thursday ordered the closure of all schools near the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops.

Narumon said she instructed the Office of Basic Education Commission (OBEC) to closely monitor the situation after fighting broke out near Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak on Thursday morning.

She stated that all schools near the clash sites were ordered closed for the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel.