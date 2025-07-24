Surin governor orders urgent evacuation amid Thai-Cambodian clashes

Chamnan Chuenta, the governor of Surin, has swiftly ordered the establishment of a provincial command centre to manage the evacuation of civilians affected by the Thai-Cambodian border clashes in Phanom Dong Rak district.
The unrest has prompted residents from nearby villages to urgently seek refuge in safe areas.
Chamnan reported the situation to the Minister of the Interior and instructed relevant agencies to closely monitor developments and provide full support to those affected.
He further revealed that the evacuation from the four border districts — Phanom Dong Rak, Kap Choeng, Buachet, and Sangkha — has been completed. All evacuees have been transported to shelters set up by the province, where they are receiving initial care and support.
Surin province will continue to assess the situation and update the public on further developments.