Updated: Nine Thai civilians killed, 14 injured in Cambodian attacks

The Royal Thai Army revised the death toll of Thai civilians killed in Cambodian attacks on civilian targets along the Thai-Cambodian border on Thursday to nine deaths and 14 injuries.
Col Richa Suksuvanond, deputy spokesman for the RTA, confirmed that one of the victims was an eight-year-old boy.
The spokesman said several villages, houses, and private properties were attacked after Cambodian troops opened fire at Thai troops near Prasat Ta Muen Thom on Thursday morning.
Richa outlined the civilian casualties from the following attacks:
PTT petrol station in Ban Phue village, Tambon Nong Ya Lard, Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district, killing six and injuring 10 civilians.
Ban Jorok village, Tambon Dan, Surin’s Karbchoeng district, killing two civilians (including an eight-year-old boy) and injuring two others.
Ban Kudchiang Moon, Ban Janla, and Ban Phothong villages, Tambon Dome Pradit, Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district, killing one and injuring another.
Ban Khi Lek village, Tambon Ban Kruad, Buri Ram’s Ban Kruad district, damaging houses and animal pens.
Moo 16 village, Tambon Ban Kraud, Buri Ram’s Ban Kruad district, injuring one villager.
Ban Nong Rad village, Tambon Bak Dai, Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, damaging houses.
House of Boonluam Thongwiset in Moo 9 village, Tambon Dome Pradit, completely destroyed.
The spokesman strongly condemned the Cambodian military for attacking civilian targets, stating that the RTA would take all necessary actions to defend Thai sovereignty and its people.