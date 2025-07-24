Updated: Nine Thai civilians killed, 14 injured in Cambodian attacks

The Royal Thai Army revised the death toll of Thai civilians killed in Cambodian attacks on civilian targets along the Thai-Cambodian border on Thursday to nine deaths and 14 injuries.

Col Richa Suksuvanond, deputy spokesman for the RTA, confirmed that one of the victims was an eight-year-old boy.

The spokesman said several villages, houses, and private properties were attacked after Cambodian troops opened fire at Thai troops near Prasat Ta Muen Thom on Thursday morning.