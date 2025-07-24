Thai Health Minister condemns Cambodian attack on civilians and hospital, calls for immediate action

Somsak emphasised that hospitals must always be protected zones under international law, citing Article 18 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which clearly states that civilian hospitals must not be attacked in any circumstances and must be respected and protected by conflicting parties.

“The actions by Cambodia constitute a serious violation and are clearly war crimes,” Somsak said, adding that both the commanders and those responsible for carrying out the attack must be held accountable for these atrocities.

In the name of the Ministry of Public Health, he made the following urgent calls:

The Cambodian government must take responsibility and immediately cease these actions. The Cambodian government must join in the efforts to compensate for the losses.

Somsak expressed the Ministry’s deepest condolences to the families of the victims and pledged that the Thai government would spare no effort in treating the injured to the best of its ability. He assured the public that the government would take all necessary steps to protect Thailand's sovereignty and seek justice for all Thai citizens.

“We will do everything possible to protect the dignity of our nation and demand justice for all Thai people,” Somsak concluded.