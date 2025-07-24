Border Tensions Spark Tourist Exodus: Thai Provinces See Cancellations Amidst Cambodia Clashes

The intensifying military clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border are significantly impacting Thailand's tourism sector, leading to a wave of accommodation cancellations in provinces adjacent to the conflict zone.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, on Thursday, urged holidaymakers to steer clear of these volatile areas and instructed local tourism offices to provide accurate, real-time information to affected visitors.
Natreeya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, confirmed the disruptive effect of the border skirmishes.
She revealed a notable decline in tourist numbers and widespread booking cancellations in Sa Kaeo Province's border districts of Aranyaprathet, Ta Phraya, and Khlong Hat.
While other parts of Sa Kaeo remain unaffected, with planned tourism and sports events proceeding as scheduled, these front-line areas are now largely devoid of visitors.
The immediate impact is particularly stark in Surin Province, where fierce fighting has erupted at Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Phanom Dong Rak district.
Security measures have been drastically ramped up, with the provincial government establishing an Emergency Command Centre and activating an air raid evacuation plan.
Surin Governor Chamnan Chuenta has instructed residents in Phanom Dong Rak and its vicinity to seek immediate shelter in nearby bunkers and prepare for evacuation to temporary sites, urging constant vigilance for official announcements.
Both Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai temples are now officially closed to the public, with no tourists present in the immediate border areas.
As the situation develops, Sa Kaeo Province reports no tourists in its border-adjacent districts, and emergency response plans have been fully activated. Authorities have pledged to issue further alerts and information as the situation evolves.