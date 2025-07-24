Border Tensions Spark Tourist Exodus: Thai Provinces See Cancellations Amidst Cambodia Clashes

The intensifying military clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border are significantly impacting Thailand's tourism sector, leading to a wave of accommodation cancellations in provinces adjacent to the conflict zone.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, on Thursday, urged holidaymakers to steer clear of these volatile areas and instructed local tourism offices to provide accurate, real-time information to affected visitors.

Natreeya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, confirmed the disruptive effect of the border skirmishes.

She revealed a notable decline in tourist numbers and widespread booking cancellations in Sa Kaeo Province's border districts of Aranyaprathet, Ta Phraya, and Khlong Hat.