Thai Business Leaders Urge Calm Amid Deadly Border Clashes with Cambodia

Thailand's leading business federations have issued a grave appeal for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities following renewed and deadly clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border this morning.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand expressed profound concern over the situation, which has reportedly resulted in numerous casualties among both military personnel and civilians, inflicting a severe blow to economic confidence and inevitably disrupting trade and investment between the two neighbouring nations.

In a public statement released on Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce urged all parties to act with utmost prudence to resolve the conflict as quickly as possible.

Their plea highlights the critical need to preserve regional stability, security, and cooperation, which are seen as mutually beneficial to both Thailand and Cambodia.