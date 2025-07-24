Thai Business Leaders Urge Calm Amid Deadly Border Clashes with Cambodia

Thailand's leading business federations have issued a grave appeal for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities following renewed and deadly clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border this morning.
The Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand expressed profound concern over the situation, which has reportedly resulted in numerous casualties among both military personnel and civilians, inflicting a severe blow to economic confidence and inevitably disrupting trade and investment between the two neighbouring nations.
In a public statement released on Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce urged all parties to act with utmost prudence to resolve the conflict as quickly as possible.
Their plea highlights the critical need to preserve regional stability, security, and cooperation, which are seen as mutually beneficial to both Thailand and Cambodia.
The long-standing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia primarily stem from unresolved border demarcation issues, particularly around ancient temple sites in the Dangrek Mountains.
Today's intense fighting, which has included reports of F-16 airstrikes and tank assaults, follows a period of escalating tit-for-tat actions.
Tensions spiked after a landmine incident earlier this week reportedly injured Thai soldiers, leading to a rapid deterioration of diplomatic relations, including the reciprocal expulsion of ambassadors and the closure of all land border crossings by Thailand.
Both sides have accused the other of initiating the latest violence, with Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence alleging "brutal and illegal military aggression" and Thailand asserting its right to self-defence against incursions. Casualties, including civilians, have been reported on both sides.
Regarding trade and investment, the Thai Chamber of Commerce reiterated Thailand's consistent policy of keeping border checkpoints open and its lack of any intent to block cross-border commerce.
However, the current security measures and the ongoing violence have undeniably led to a slowdown in economic activities. The Chamber anticipates that economic recovery will only be possible once the situation returns to normal.
"The Thai Chamber of Commerce extends its deepest sympathies and encouragement to the brave personnel of the Royal Thai Armed Forces and all security agencies," the statement concluded, "who are tirelessly fulfilling their duty to protect the nation's sovereignty. We pray for the safety of all citizens affected by this perilous situation."