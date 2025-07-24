Updated: 11 Thai civilians, one troop killed in Cambodian attacks

The Public Health Ministry has revised the death toll in border clashes with Cambodia across four provinces to 12 deaths and 31 injuries, most of them civilians. The Ministry condemned Cambodian troops for attacking a hospital and civilian targets.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin held a press conference at 2:15 pm to update the situation regarding the fighting in four provinces bordering Cambodia.
Somsak said the fighting in Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, and Buri Ram affected 35 civilians, with 11 killed and eight soldiers, one of whom was killed.
According to Somsak, the casualties by province were as follows:
Somsak condemned Cambodia for attacking Phanom Dong Rak Hospital and civilian targets along the border, in violation of the Geneva Conventions.
Somsak pointed out that Article 18 of the Geneva Conventions prohibits attacks on hospitals. “The actions of Cambodia make the commanders who ordered the attacks war criminals,” he said.
He stated that the Cambodian government must take responsibility for the attacks and halt further attacks on civilian targets, as well as take part in providing remedies to the victims, both killed and injured.
Somsak also extended condolences to the families of those killed in the Cambodian attacks.