Updated: 11 Thai civilians, one troop killed in Cambodian attacks

The Public Health Ministry has revised the death toll in border clashes with Cambodia across four provinces to 12 deaths and 31 injuries, most of them civilians. The Ministry condemned Cambodian troops for attacking a hospital and civilian targets.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin held a press conference at 2:15 pm to update the situation regarding the fighting in four provinces bordering Cambodia.

Somsak said the fighting in Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, and Buri Ram affected 35 civilians, with 11 killed and eight soldiers, one of whom was killed.