US Embassy Urges Citizens to Heed Thai Advice Amidst Escalating Border Conflict

The United States Embassy in Thailand has issued a stern warning to its citizens, urging them to closely monitor and adhere to the guidance provided by the Thai government amidst the escalating conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border.

In a statement released today, the US Embassy confirmed reports of active combat, including rocket and artillery fire, between Cambodian and Thai forces along the disputed frontier.

The embassy noted that there have been reports of both injuries and fatalities, and that the Thai government is currently implementing evacuation orders for residents in certain areas.