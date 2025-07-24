Thailand submits final proposal in US trade talks, aims for competitive ASEAN tax rates



Thailand Prepares for Three Potential Tax Outcomes

The SCB Economic Intelligence Centre (SCBEIC) has forecast three potential scenarios regarding the impact of US tax negotiations on Thailand, as the country approaches its final round of discussions with the US:

1. No Tax Reduction: If negotiations fail to lower the current tax rate, and the US imposes a 36% tariff on Thailand, it could significantly affect the Thai economy. In this scenario, Thailand's GDP growth for 2025 would be limited to just 1.1%, with 2026 GDP growth at 0.4%.

2. Partial Tax Reduction: If some progress is made, but the tax rate remains higher than that of Thailand's competitors, assuming a 25% tariff, Thailand's GDP for 2025 would grow by 1.5%, and 2026 would see 1.2% growth.

3. Competitive Tax Rate: In the best-case scenario, Thailand secures a tariff reduction to around 23%, bringing Thailand's GDP growth for 2025 to 1.5%, and for 2026 to 1.4%.



Investment Conditions Beyond Tax Rates

Poj Aramwatananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, remarked that Japan’s recent tax deal with the US at 15% is unlikely to significantly impact Thailand. Japan exports many automobiles to the US, but the tax deal does not affect Thailand’s investment or manufacturing base moving to the US. He explained that tax rates are not the sole factor in investment decisions or the relocation of manufacturing operations.

When deciding on where to invest, several factors come into play, such as investment readiness, land availability, labour, and overall costs. If manufacturers decide to relocate, they will consider other countries as well, not just Thailand.

The final outcome of the Thailand-US tax negotiations remains pending, as several ASEAN countries, including Indonesia and the Philippines, have already concluded deals with tax rates at 19%. Thailand hopes to negotiate a final rate of no more than 20%. Pichai will meet again with the US Trade Representative (USTR) online this week, with expectations that the deal will be finalised by next week, he said.



Impact of Japanese Investment in Thailand

Nonarit Bisonyabut, Senior Researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), stated that Japan's recent tax deal with the US, setting the tariff rate at 15%, and Japan's plan to invest $500 billion in the US, requires a clear assessment of whether it will affect investments in Thailand. Investment decisions are generally long-term, with a focus on 5-10 years.

He noted that changing investment locations is not an easy process. The relocation of investments would occur only if investors are certain that Thailand has an uncompetitive deal with the US and that Thailand's taxes will be higher than Japan’s in the long run.

"Besides taxes, the cost of relocating investments is also significant, and it's not an easy decision to move. If Thailand's tax rates are not significantly higher than Japan's—say, more than 10-15%—they may not decide to relocate, as there are other factors to consider," he explained.

Currently, business owners are slowing down investments, awaiting clearer tax rate decisions before committing to ensure their decisions are correct.

As for Japan’s proposed $500 billion investment in the US, Nonarit suggested that the impact on ASEAN's foreign direct investment (FDI) remains uncertain, depending on the sector and duration of the investment. If the investment is long-term, the annual average investment value may not be significant.

He further stated that if the investments are in sectors not aligned with those in Thailand, it might not affect Japan's investment plans in the country. However, if the investments are directed towards sectors that overlap with those in Thailand, it could pose a greater risk.