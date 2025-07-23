Japanese automakers relieved with lower US tariff

The cut in the tariff rate to 15 % from 27.5 % is a "big step," a Japanese auto industry executive said.

But the rate itself is much higher than the 2.5 % before US President Donald Trump returned to office. An official at a major Japanese automaker said that the industry cannot be fully happy, given the impact on small and midsize suppliers.

Goldman Sachs lowered its estimate for the tariff impact on seven major Japanese automakers from 3.47 trillion yen to 1.89 trillion yen because of the reduction in the rate.