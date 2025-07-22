Japan opposition parties vow to enact gasoline tax cut

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said that opposition parties will start discussions on such legislation.

"It has become extremely important for opposition parties to cooperate," after the election showed that the Ishiba administration is not trusted by the people, Noda said at a meeting of senior CDP lawmakers.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, said that his party will seek to enact a bill to cut the gasoline tax in a parliamentary session expected to start on Aug. 1.