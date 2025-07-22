Sanseito seeks to win 40 seats in Lower House

Sanseito plans to field around 90 candidates, the same level as in the previous Lower House election, Kamiya told a press conference.
He also unveiled an idea of participating in "something like a European-style coalition government," comprising multiple parties holding between 40 and 50 seats each.
Regarding the possibility of joining the current coalition government of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito or forming a coalition with other opposition parties, Kamiya stated that nothing has been decided.
"We want to create a system in which we can advance even a single campaign pledge," he said.
Sanseito won 14 seats in Sunday's election for the upper chamber of parliament, enabling it to submit bills to the Upper House independently.
Kamiya explained that his party is considering submitting bills to review measures against Covid-19 and introducing a law to prevent espionage during an extraordinary Diet session expected to be convened in the autumn.
"We'll cooperate with any party on legislation," he stressed.
