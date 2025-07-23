Indonesia to cut tariffs, non-tariff barriers in US trade deal

Trump hailed the deal, which he first announced on July 15, in a posting on his Truth Social media platform, calling it a "huge win for our Automakers, Tech Companies, Workers, Farmers, Ranchers, and Manufacturers."

Details of a framework for the accord were released in a joint statement by both countries, and a fact sheet issued by the White House. They said negotiators for both countries would finalise the actual agreement in coming weeks.

"Today, the United States of America and the Republic of Indonesia agreed to a framework for negotiating an agreement on reciprocal trade to strengthen our bilateral economic relationship, which will provide both countries' exporters unprecedented access to each other's markets," the statement said.

The Indonesia deal is among only a handful reached so far by the Trump administration ahead of an August 1 deadline when higher tariffs are due to kick in.

The US tariff rate on Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, matches the 19% announced for the Philippines earlier on Tuesday. Vietnam's tariff rate has been set at 20%.