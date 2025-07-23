Ishiba reiterates intention to stay in office

Ishiba denied media reports that he will announce his resignation as early as this month, telling reporters, "I have never made such remarks."

He promised to "make full efforts to protect people's lives," referring to the Japan-US tariff agreement that US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

Ishiba, who leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made the comments after an 80-minute meeting with his predecessors Taro Aso, Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida. "My fate was not discussed at all" at the meeting, the prime minister said.