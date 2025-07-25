Sony to acquire 2.5 % stake in Bandai Namco

Under the deal, announced Thursday, Sony Group will purchase 16 million outstanding Bandai Namco shares from existing owners for some 68 billion yen.
The capital tie-up focuses particularly on creating and distributing video content based on anime-related intellectual properties held by Bandai Namco. But the two companies will also work on experiential entertainment and fresh property development.
Bandai Namco has a wide range of intellectual assets, from the Mobile Suit Gundam anime series to the "Tamagotchi" handy digital pet-raising gadget.
Sony Group, for its part, is strengthening game and anime operations, which currently include Aniplex Inc., a Tokyo-based anime studio known for the "Demon Slayer" series. This year, the group also became the largest shareholder in major publisher Kadokawa Corp. with abundant intellectual properties.
