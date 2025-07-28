Ishiba vows not to create political vacuum

"I will fulfil my responsibility to the nation and the people so that a political vacuum will never be created," Ishiba said.
At the beginning of the meeting, he said, "I deeply and sincerely apologise that many fellow lawmakers lost their seats" in the July 20 House of Councillors election.
"I will make all-out efforts for the steady implementation" of the Japan-US trade agreement reached last week, he said.
He added, "I will do my best for the nation and the people with a sincere heart. I will work with that in the future."
LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama informed the meeting that a panel will be established to review the election results, with a report to be compiled by the end of August.
"When the report is compiled, I will clarify my responsibility," Moriyama said.
Monday's meeting lasted about four and a half hours, exceeding the planned two hours. About 60 people expressed their opinions.
Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi said Ishiba "should think about how to take responsibility as the head of an organisation."
Shigeharu Aoyama, an Upper House lawmaker, said Ishiba should resign immediately as "the will of the people was expressed in (elections for) both houses of parliament." Ishiba's ruling coalition lost control of the Upper House in this month's election after losing a majority in the House of Representatives, or the Lower House, in last year's election.
Some, however, showed support for the prime minister. Hajime Funada, a Lower House lawmaker, said that Ishiba helped pass key bills through "discussions with opposition forces as (head of) a minority ruling party."
Asked by reporters after the meeting if there is any change in his plan to stay in office, Ishiba said, "No."
Hiroyoshi Sasagawa, an LDP member critical of Ishiba, told reporters that he plans to submit signatures as early as Tuesday to call a general meeting of party lawmakers to pursue the prime minister's responsibility. Moriyama said that he will propose holding the general meeting at an early date.
