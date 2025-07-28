Ishiba vows not to create political vacuum

"I will fulfil my responsibility to the nation and the people so that a political vacuum will never be created," Ishiba said.

At the beginning of the meeting, he said, "I deeply and sincerely apologise that many fellow lawmakers lost their seats" in the July 20 House of Councillors election.

"I will make all-out efforts for the steady implementation" of the Japan-US trade agreement reached last week, he said.

He added, "I will do my best for the nation and the people with a sincere heart. I will work with that in the future."