10 deaths a day as S. Korea’s suicide fight falls short among seniors

Alongside mental health conditions, chronic physical illnesses are also major contributors to suicide among older adults. The risk of suicide rises significantly in the period shortly after a diagnosis.

Compared to younger people, older adults tend to use more fatal means of suicide, making survival much less likely.

“It is essential to have trained gatekeepers across the medical field who can identify and respond to early verbal, emotional and behavioural warning signs in older adults at risk of suicide. Effective suicide prevention requires a comprehensive, collaborative strategy between health professionals and the community," the report stressed.

Meanwhile, the country's senior population surpassed the 10 million mark for the first time last November, reaching 10.12 million, an increase of 513,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

Older adults now account for 19.5 % of the total population of 51.81 million, up from 18.6 % the previous year, indicating that some 1 in 5 Koreans is now 65 or older.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network