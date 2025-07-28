At least 11 deaths linked to scorching heat wave

Extreme weather to persist until Thursday

From May 20 until Saturday, the government's daily estimate showed that 11 deaths were suspected to be heat-related, compared to four in the same period last year.

In the latest incident, a pedestrian in his 50s died at around 3 p.m. Friday after he collapsed in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

By region, Gyeonggi Province saw three deaths, while South Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province reported two deaths each. Seoul, Busan, North Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province each had one heat-related death, according to the estimate by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The government also estimated that over 2,300 people experienced heat-related illnesses in the same period. Ninety-eight cases were reported on Saturday alone.

With the mercury rising above 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration's forecast suggested that the heat wave, defined as successive days when the high temperature tops 35 °C, will likely last until Thursday.