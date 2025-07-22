Trump and Xi Poised for APEC Summit Encounter in South Korea

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be set for a pivotal meeting during Trump's Asian tour later this year, with discussions under way between their respective teams.
Two informed sources have told Reuters that while a definitive plan for the encounter has not yet been finalised, talks between the two sides include the possibility of Trump making a stop in China during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting in South Korea.
Another option being considered is a sideline discussion during the summit itself, scheduled for October 30 to November 1.
The prospective meeting comes as Trump has recently sought to de-escalate tensions with Beijing, having paused the reciprocal tariff war that has sent shockwaves through global trade and supply chains.
China, for its part, is also keen to welcome international dignitaries. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington announced last week that Beijing will host an event on September 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, with several US guests expected to attend.
Adding to the diplomatic buzz, the Kremlin stated on Monday (July 21) that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Beijing in September could not be ruled out, should Trump decide to join the aforementioned commemorative event, which Putin has already confirmed he will attend.
"Head-of-state diplomacy plays a strategic, leading, and irreplaceable role in China-US relations," said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, on Monday, without directly referencing a Trump-Xi meeting. The White House declined to comment.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated on the same day that bilateral talks would occur "in the near future".
"Trade is going well, so I think now we should start discussing other issues," Bessent told CNBC. "Unfortunately, China is a major buyer of sanctioned Iranian and Russian oil. We can also discuss a significant issue that needs to be resolved, which is the major rebalancing that China needs to do."
Trump has previously announced tariffs on almost all foreign goods, claiming it would stimulate domestic production. Critics, however, argue that this has merely driven up the cost of consumer goods for American citizens.
The US President has imposed a basic 10% tariff on imports from all countries, with some nations facing higher rates. China, for instance, has been hit with tariffs as high as 55%, and an August 12 deadline looms for Washington and Beijing to reach an agreement.
Other points of contention between the two superpowers include China's support for Russia, the sale of fentanyl precursors, regional security concerns, and restrictions preventing some American citizens from leaving China.
The most recent high-level engagement between the US and China took place on July 11, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malaysia. Both sides described their discussions on trade negotiation methods as positive and constructive.