Trump and Xi Poised for APEC Summit Encounter in South Korea

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be set for a pivotal meeting during Trump's Asian tour later this year, with discussions under way between their respective teams.

Two informed sources have told Reuters that while a definitive plan for the encounter has not yet been finalised, talks between the two sides include the possibility of Trump making a stop in China during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting in South Korea.

Another option being considered is a sideline discussion during the summit itself, scheduled for October 30 to November 1.

The prospective meeting comes as Trump has recently sought to de-escalate tensions with Beijing, having paused the reciprocal tariff war that has sent shockwaves through global trade and supply chains.

China, for its part, is also keen to welcome international dignitaries. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington announced last week that Beijing will host an event on September 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, with several US guests expected to attend.

Adding to the diplomatic buzz, the Kremlin stated on Monday (July 21) that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Beijing in September could not be ruled out, should Trump decide to join the aforementioned commemorative event, which Putin has already confirmed he will attend.

"Head-of-state diplomacy plays a strategic, leading, and irreplaceable role in China-US relations," said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, on Monday, without directly referencing a Trump-Xi meeting. The White House declined to comment.