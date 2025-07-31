Trump announces "complete" trade deal with South Korea, tariffs set at 15% for exports to the US

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that the United States has reached a "complete" trade deal with South Korea, setting an overall import tariff rate of 15% for South Korean exports to the US. This agreement means that tariffs will be significantly reduced from the 25% Trump previously threatened in a "tariff letter" to Seoul earlier this month.

Trump also announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, that South Korea will invest $350 billion into projects owned and controlled by the US, with the US President selecting the investment opportunities.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stated on Facebook that the country had concluded negotiations on import tariffs with the US, having gathered diverse opinions and adjusted their strategy accordingly. In a translated statement, Lee mentioned that the $350 billion fund would help facilitate South Korean companies entering the US market in industries where they have strengths, including shipbuilding, semiconductors, batteries, biotechnology, and energy.