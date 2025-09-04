Cambodia rejects Thailand's demand to evacuate villagers, refers matter to GBC

The move came after Parinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo Province, sent a letter to Oum Reatrey, Governor of Banteay Meanchey, along with a tri-lingual notice to affix the evacuation notice along the barbed wire at the border near the Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew communities, demanding the immediate evacuation of 170 families.
However, at 8.00am today, Cambodia's Ministry of Information, along with Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, posted a letter in response from the Banteay Meanchey Governor, stating that there was no intention to force the people to leave in response to Thailand’s request.
The letter read:
"Dear Governor of Sa Kaeo, Kingdom of Thailand, Regarding your letter dated August 29, 2025, requesting cooperation to resolve the issue of the citizens' homes along the border, I wish to clarify that I have received your letter concerning the border area in Ou Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey.
The issue is related to border demarcation, which falls under the jurisdiction of the General Border Committee (GBC) and the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) in accordance with the joint agreements signed on September 29, 1995, and the 2000 MOU on border demarcation.
Any unilateral actions that may affect citizens would violate the ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, signed on July 28, 2025, in Malaysia, as well as the GBC meeting in Malaysia on August 7, 2025, and the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting on August 22, 2025.
Therefore, the status of the residents living along the border should remain the responsibility of the GBC and JBC, who will continue to address this issue in the future."