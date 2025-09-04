Cambodia rejects Thailand's demand to evacuate villagers, refers matter to GBC

The move came after Parinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo Province, sent a letter to Oum Reatrey, Governor of Banteay Meanchey, along with a tri-lingual notice to affix the evacuation notice along the barbed wire at the border near the Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew communities, demanding the immediate evacuation of 170 families.

However, at 8.00am today, Cambodia's Ministry of Information, along with Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, posted a letter in response from the Banteay Meanchey Governor, stating that there was no intention to force the people to leave in response to Thailand’s request.