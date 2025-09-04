First Army Area Commander vows to reclaim Ban Nong Chan from Cambodian encroachers

First Army Area Commander Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya has vowed to reclaim the Ban Nong Chan area from 170 Cambodian families occupying the land, following legal processes and in line with the discussions of the General Border Committee (GBC) between Thailand and Cambodia.
Amarit made the announcement during a visit to Ban Nong Chan village in Tambon None Makmun, Khok Sung district, where he and Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Photisat inspected the area, met Thai villagers, and offered moral support to Thai soldiers guarding the border along Sripen Road.
Thailand insists that Ban Nong Chan belongs to its territory, but 170 Cambodian families have allegedly exploited Thai humanitarian aid to occupy the area. The Thai army confirmed that the village lies behind border demarcation marks No 46 and 47, establishing it as Thai land.
Historically, Cambodians were allowed to shelter at Ban Nong Chan starting in 1979, after Vietnam invaded Democratic Kampuchea. The area became one of the first organised refugee camps on the Thai-Cambodian border, housing around 13,000 refugees by late August 1979.
After the Cambodian civil war ended, many refugees refused to leave, eventually constructing approximately 170 houses on the land. Following recent border clashes, Thailand installed razor wire to prevent further encroachment. The Sa Kaeo administration also posted warning signs instructing Cambodian families to vacate the area within a month or face legal action for encroachment on Thai forests and territory.
Lt Gen Amarit said the next move to evict the 170 Cambodian families will depend on the outcome of this month’s General Border Committee meeting. The GBC will review reports from regional border committee meetings between the First and Second Army Areas and their Cambodian counterparts.
He noted that solutions for the First Army Area and Second Army Area will differ due to distinct local circumstances. The First Army Area will assist local villagers in asserting land rights through land surveys and land deed issuance, ensuring they can legally reside in Ban Nong Chan.
When asked about dismantling the 170 Cambodian houses, Amarit emphasised that any action would be carried out strictly according to the law. “The area belongs to Thailand. People should not be worried. The government and army are standing by to protect Thai land rights,” he said.
Amarit also downplayed Cambodian anger following the eviction order, stating that the situation remains under control with no incidents reported.
During his inspection of border demarcation marks No 46 and 47, Amarit outlined four main purposes:
Amarit said the Burapha Force is working closely with the Sa Kaeo provincial administration to secure the border and crack down on online scam gangs operating from Cambodian soil. Thai authorities have also arrested multiple Cambodians attempting to sneak back across the border.
He added that Thailand will not engage in Cambodia’s international narratives but will rely on bilateral mechanisms to resolve border conflicts, maintaining Thai sovereignty while following legal and diplomatic processes.