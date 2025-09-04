First Army Area Commander vows to reclaim Ban Nong Chan from Cambodian encroachers

Thai authorities await border committee discussions

Lt Gen Amarit said the next move to evict the 170 Cambodian families will depend on the outcome of this month’s General Border Committee meeting. The GBC will review reports from regional border committee meetings between the First and Second Army Areas and their Cambodian counterparts.

He noted that solutions for the First Army Area and Second Army Area will differ due to distinct local circumstances. The First Army Area will assist local villagers in asserting land rights through land surveys and land deed issuance, ensuring they can legally reside in Ban Nong Chan.

Legal process to handle Cambodian houses

When asked about dismantling the 170 Cambodian houses, Amarit emphasised that any action would be carried out strictly according to the law. “The area belongs to Thailand. People should not be worried. The government and army are standing by to protect Thai land rights,” he said.

Amarit also downplayed Cambodian anger following the eviction order, stating that the situation remains under control with no incidents reported.

Objectives of Lt Gen Amarit’s border visit

During his inspection of border demarcation marks No 46 and 47, Amarit outlined four main purposes:

Inspect the area and security to provide moral support to Thai soldiers.

Visit Burapha Force troops, listen to their concerns, and instruct them to maintain their positions.

Meet Ban Nong Chan villagers to assure them of land deed issuance.

Review operations of the First Army Area in Sa Kaeo.

Strengthening border security and combating cross-border crimes

Amarit said the Burapha Force is working closely with the Sa Kaeo provincial administration to secure the border and crack down on online scam gangs operating from Cambodian soil. Thai authorities have also arrested multiple Cambodians attempting to sneak back across the border.

He added that Thailand will not engage in Cambodia’s international narratives but will rely on bilateral mechanisms to resolve border conflicts, maintaining Thai sovereignty while following legal and diplomatic processes.

