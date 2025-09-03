First Army unveils roadmap to remove Cambodians from Ban Nong Chan

As for the situation in Ban Nong Chan Village, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo province, Surawit said the measures in place to maintain order, including the declaration of martial law to protect the citizens and facilitate land surveying for issuing land ownership documents.

In addition, the governor has sent a letter to the governor of Banteay Meanchey, requesting action on the Cambodian constructions encroaching on Thailand's sovereignty. If not addressed, legal action will be taken, including measures against illegal immigration, land encroachment, and forest reserve violations. Signs have been posted to inform the Cambodian citizens about the forthcoming steps in the process.

Regarding the Ban Khlong Leuk border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo, which was previously not fully closed, it is the responsibility of the Immigration Bureau (IM) in the area. Thai citizens have been travelling to Cambodia for work, while Cambodians have been forced by their government to return home, leading to leniency in allowing movement across the border.

Recently, the number of people wanting to return to their respective countries has decreased. However, the IM later reported an increase in the volume of crossings, leading to a request to reopen the border for entry and exit from both sides.

The Burapa Task Force instructed them to gather further details before proceeding. While the IM was gathering information, there was miscommunication within their own system. As of August 31, all border crossings have been closed, and no further movement is allowed.

He further stressed that no benefits were to be received from any operations, and any requests for bribes would be met with strict punishment.

In terms of national security, Surawit confirmed that despite changes in the government or political circumstances, the protection of Thailand's sovereignty would remain a top priority and would be executed with full strength.

