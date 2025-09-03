First Army unveils roadmap to remove Cambodians from Ban Nong Chan

Maj Gen Surawit Daengchan, Spokesperson for the First Army Area, held a press conference on Wednesday (September 3), regarding the military operations in the Thailand-Cambodia border area.
He revealed that the First Army Area had instructed the deployment of troops to the operation area in Sa Kaeo province and proceeded with Operation Chakrabongse 681, which commenced at dawn on July 26.
The operation aims to counter the actions of opposing forces in four designated areas assigned by the Royal Thai Army.
Surawit emphasised that the operation was conducted with caution, targeting only military objectives to avoid clashes. The army used superior forces to compel the enemy to retreat. Following that, the Cambodian military positions were destroyed, and barbed wire was laid down to prevent further encroachments.
He further highlighted that all operations carried out without impacting the Cambodian civilian population to prevent any political repercussions on the international stage.
The Commander of the First Army Area has personally overseen the operations and held meetings with regiment commanders to ensure that the operations are carried out with meticulous attention to detail.
“Gen Amarit Boonsuya, Commander of the First Army Arae, is a patient and composed leader. He is not one for speeches but prefers the results. Today, I speak about the results for him,” Surawit said.
Regarding the meeting of the Regional Border Committee (RBC), Surawit mentioned the challenges in handling issues such as dealing with scammers and bomb disposal, in addition to coordinating with Cambodia to regulate border areas. He also indicated that a General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia would take place soon.
As for the situation in Ban Nong Chan Village, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo province, Surawit said the measures in place to maintain order, including the declaration of martial law to protect the citizens and facilitate land surveying for issuing land ownership documents.
In addition, the governor has sent a letter to the governor of Banteay Meanchey, requesting action on the Cambodian constructions encroaching on Thailand's sovereignty. If not addressed, legal action will be taken, including measures against illegal immigration, land encroachment, and forest reserve violations. Signs have been posted to inform the Cambodian citizens about the forthcoming steps in the process.
Regarding the Ban Khlong Leuk border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo, which was previously not fully closed, it is the responsibility of the Immigration Bureau (IM) in the area. Thai citizens have been travelling to Cambodia for work, while Cambodians have been forced by their government to return home, leading to leniency in allowing movement across the border.
Recently, the number of people wanting to return to their respective countries has decreased. However, the IM later reported an increase in the volume of crossings, leading to a request to reopen the border for entry and exit from both sides.
The Burapa Task Force instructed them to gather further details before proceeding. While the IM was gathering information, there was miscommunication within their own system. As of August 31, all border crossings have been closed, and no further movement is allowed.
He further stressed that no benefits were to be received from any operations, and any requests for bribes would be met with strict punishment.
In terms of national security, Surawit confirmed that despite changes in the government or political circumstances, the protection of Thailand's sovereignty would remain a top priority and would be executed with full strength.