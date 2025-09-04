Sa Kaeo Governor orders eviction of Cambodian settlers from Ban Nong Chan, warns of legal action

Multiple authorities in Sa Kaeo province on Thursday (Sept 4) installed warning signs in three languages—Thai, Cambodian, and English—near Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district, following an order from Governor Parinya Phothisat. The signs inform Cambodian nationals who have encroached on Thai land that they must dismantle their structures and vacate the area.
The signs state:
“Notice to Cambodian nationals illegally occupying land and residing in the Kingdom of Thailand: this is a violation of Thai law. Please refer to the attached map for the affected areas. Failure to comply will result in legal action and punishment under Thai law.”
If they fail to act, legal action will be taken in accordance with the following laws:
The authorities have made it clear that these actions are to be enforced immediately.