Sa Kaeo Governor orders eviction of Cambodian settlers from Ban Nong Chan, warns of legal action

Multiple authorities in Sa Kaeo province on Thursday (Sept 4) installed warning signs in three languages—Thai, Cambodian, and English—near Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district, following an order from Governor Parinya Phothisat. The signs inform Cambodian nationals who have encroached on Thai land that they must dismantle their structures and vacate the area.

The signs state:

“Notice to Cambodian nationals illegally occupying land and residing in the Kingdom of Thailand: this is a violation of Thai law. Please refer to the attached map for the affected areas. Failure to comply will result in legal action and punishment under Thai law.”

If they fail to act, legal action will be taken in accordance with the following laws:

Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979), Sections 11, 62, and 81, which carry penalties of imprisonment for up to 2 years and a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Forest Act B.E. 2484 (1941), Sections 54 and 72, which carry penalties of imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine of up to 50,000 baht, or both. If the land area exceeds 25 rai (approximately 10 acres), the penalty increases to imprisonment for 2 to 15 years and a fine ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 baht.

The authorities have made it clear that these actions are to be enforced immediately.