Maratee Nalita Andamo, the Centre’ spokesperson for foreign affairs, reported that on August 27, Thailand's Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, travelled to Geneva, Switzerland, to present evidence regarding the escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, particularly concerning the placement of landmines along the Thai-Cambodian border. The minister shared this information with key international figures, reaffirming Thailand's commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the Ottawa Convention, particularly in the face of Cambodia’s continued violations.

The minister clarified the situation in response to Cambodian media reports that claimed Cambodian citizens were unable to return to their homeland due to unexploded ordnance left behind by Thai forces in border clashes. These allegations were categorically rejected as distortions of the facts and politically motivated. Thailand's position remains that Cambodia has continuously violated ceasefire agreements, with ongoing landmine placements, drone use, and incitement of its population.

Moreover, recent findings, including reports from security magazines like JANES, have confirmed that Cambodian forces have set up military operations along the border months before the actual clashes occurred, supporting Thailand's consistent assertion that Cambodia initiated the attacks.

Sasikarn Watthanachan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, reported that from July 24 to September 2, there have been 45 border clashes resulting in 22 fatalities and 40 injuries, totalling 62 victims. Additionally, 885 homes were damaged, 683 of which have been repaired (77% completed). Agricultural land covering 556 rai was damaged, and over 780 livestock were killed or lost. The conflict also affected 29 schools, 2 religious sites, and 1 healthcare facility.

In terms of compensation, the government has disbursed 34,346,022.57 baht, including 32,108,658.57 baht for the families of the deceased and more than 2 million baht for the injured. Over 201 million baht has been allocated for relief efforts across six key provinces: Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Sa Kaeo, and Trat. An additional 2,090,024 baht has been provided for other relief measures.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has approved tax exemptions for the compensation funds allocated to those affected by the Thai-Cambodian border situation, in line with the Cabinet resolution passed on August 5. This includes 136 million baht for 17 deceased or permanently disabled individuals, and 29.6 million baht for 37 seriously injured victims, totalling 165.6 million baht. The Ministry of Finance is tasked with ensuring these funds reach the affected individuals promptly.