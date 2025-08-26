Villagers and nationalist groups rally at Sa Kaeo border to defend Thai territory

Nationalist groups from across the country joined local villagers in Sa Kaeo to rally at Ban Nong Chan, expressing frustration with what they described as repeated provocations and agitation by Cambodian groups.

Demonstrators chanted: “This is Thai soil, Cambodians must leave.” Some participants added that Thai citizens were compelled to confront Cambodians themselves, accusing the government of inaction and neglect of its responsibilities.

During the rally, a district officer attempted to intervene, but villagers insisted that their demonstration was taking place on Thai soil.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid travelling to the conflict area, as some Cambodians have continued to remain by the barbed-wire fence overnight.

Officials stressed that this measure is to minimise risks and enable security forces to carry out their duties effectively. They also expressed gratitude to the public for closely following developments and for supporting the soldiers safeguarding the border.