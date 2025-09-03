Sa Kaeo governor tells Cambodia to move 170 households from encroached land

On August 29, 2025, Parinya signed a letter addressed to the Governor of Banteay Meanchey, requesting cooperation in moving Cambodian citizens who have encroached upon Thai territory in these two villages.
The letter details that Cambodian nationals have built homes and other structures on land in the Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew areas, which belong to Thailand and lie outside the area defined by the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Thailand and Cambodia, signed on June 19, 2000, for the surveying and marking of the land border.
The letter also highlights that these actions violate Thailand’s sovereignty and legal framework.
Ban Nong Chan Village, (Boundary Markers 46-47): Approximately 64 rai (25.344 acres) of land have been encroached upon by around 135 Cambodian households.
This area is part of a forest reserve, and the actions contravene Thailand’s Forestry Act of 1941, specifically regarding illegal land clearing under Sections 54 and 72, as well as violations of immigration laws under the Immigration Act of 1979, Sections 30, 62, and 81.
Nong Ya Kaew Village, (Boundary Markers 42-43): Approximately 20 rai (7.93 acres) of forest reserve have been encroached upon by 35 Cambodian households, violating the Forestry Act of 1941, Sections 54 and 72, as well as the Immigration Act of 1979.
The letter requests that the Governor of Banteay Meanchey take immediate action to relocate the Cambodian nationals from these two areas out of Thailand's territory. If the residents do not comply with the relocation request, Thai authorities will take necessary legal action in accordance with Thai law.
This action follows the joint border survey between Thailand and Cambodia on November 24, 2017, and the results of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on August 7, 2025, as well as the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting held in Sa Kaeo, Thailand, on August 22, 2025.