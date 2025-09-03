Sa Kaeo governor tells Cambodia to move 170 households from encroached land

The letter details that Cambodian nationals have built homes and other structures on land in the Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew areas, which belong to Thailand and lie outside the area defined by the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Thailand and Cambodia, signed on June 19, 2000, for the surveying and marking of the land border.

The letter also highlights that these actions violate Thailand’s sovereignty and legal framework.

The specific encroachments are as follows:

Ban Nong Chan Village, (Boundary Markers 46-47): Approximately 64 rai (25.344 acres) of land have been encroached upon by around 135 Cambodian households.

This area is part of a forest reserve, and the actions contravene Thailand’s Forestry Act of 1941, specifically regarding illegal land clearing under Sections 54 and 72, as well as violations of immigration laws under the Immigration Act of 1979, Sections 30, 62, and 81.