Thai-Cambodian GBC meeting starts in Koh Kong on Sunday

The Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) began its meeting in Koh Kong, Cambodia, on Sunday to address border issues, including the dispute at Ban Nong Chan and landmine clearance.

The three-day meeting will run until Tuesday. On Wednesday, Thailand’s caretaker Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Narkphanit is scheduled to sign the agreement from the meeting with Cambodian Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha.

Key agenda items

The meeting focused on issues raised earlier by regional border committees during talks between Thailand’s First Army Area, Second Army Area and the Royal Thai Navy’s Trat Defence Force with their Cambodian counterparts.