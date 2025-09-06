Thai government reports calm border ahead of Sept 7 GBC meeting

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, who also serves on the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, said the Royal Thai Armed Forces continue to maintain a 24-hour presence to monitor Cambodian movements and prevent any violation of Thai sovereignty.
The Ad Hoc Centre yesterday received a briefing from the Second Army Area, which confirmed that both sides remain entrenched in their positions.
Cambodian troops were reported to be using drones regularly, and reinforcing some of their bases with sandbags and logs. Thai forces are closely monitoring these developments and stand ready to respond if sovereignty is breached.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry issued a rebuttal to Cambodia’s protest statement, which accused Thailand of causing hardship for Cambodian villagers in Ban Nong Chan.
Thailand reaffirmed that the area has long been part of Thai sovereign territory. It noted that Thailand had allowed its use as a refuge during wartime, and stressed that its actions are in line with both Thai law and international standards.
Jirayu added that the next GBC meeting, scheduled from September 7 to 10 in Koh Kong, Cambodia, will review progress in line with commitments made at the last GBC session in Malaysia on August 7, which required a follow-up within one month.
The upcoming talks aim to build on the outcomes of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) and seek practical measures to de-escalate tensions along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.
“The government reaffirms that, even during this political transition, we are working at full capacity. Protecting the people affected by the Thai-Cambodian border situation remains our top priority,” Jirayu said.
“All ministries and agencies are coordinating closely and allocating funds to compensate the families of those killed or injured, and to assist all those impacted, including officers who risk their lives defending the nation’s sovereignty,” he concluded.