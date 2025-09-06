Thai government reports calm border ahead of Sept 7 GBC meeting

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, who also serves on the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, said the Royal Thai Armed Forces continue to maintain a 24-hour presence to monitor Cambodian movements and prevent any violation of Thai sovereignty.

The Ad Hoc Centre yesterday received a briefing from the Second Army Area, which confirmed that both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

Cambodian troops were reported to be using drones regularly, and reinforcing some of their bases with sandbags and logs. Thai forces are closely monitoring these developments and stand ready to respond if sovereignty is breached.