Border situation in 7 Thai provinces remains normal, says Jirayu

Jirayu, who is also a member of the Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, reported on conditions across 11 border points in seven provinces.

He confirmed that the Royal Thai Army remained deployed and on alert around the clock, with the Second Army Area observing Cambodian movements in certain areas.

At the same time, the government has clear evidence that Cambodia has repeatedly breached the ceasefire agreed on July 28, the outcomes of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on August 7, and its obligations under the Ottawa Convention.