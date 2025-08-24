Border situation in 7 Thai provinces remains normal, says Jirayu

Jirayu, who is also a member of the Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, reported on conditions across 11 border points in seven provinces.
He confirmed that the Royal Thai Army remained deployed and on alert around the clock, with the Second Army Area observing Cambodian movements in certain areas.
At the same time, the government has clear evidence that Cambodia has repeatedly breached the ceasefire agreed on July 28, the outcomes of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on August 7, and its obligations under the Ottawa Convention.
Jirayu said that on Saturday (August 23), the Second Army Area reported that an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit had inspected an area west of Hill 350 in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, where Cambodian troops had secretly planted PMN-2 landmines on August 22.
The inspection uncovered two additional PMN-2 mines, bringing the total to three, along with two mortar rounds and a large quantity of caltrops. The explosives were collected as evidence and safely removed from the site.
“The government will continue to monitor Cambodia’s actions closely and is prepared to respond appropriately through both diplomatic and security channels,” Jirayu said.
“ We will also keep the international community informed of Cambodia’s repeated violations of the three agreements.”
According to the Ad Hoc Centre, Cambodian troops continued to breach the ceasefire on Saturday by secretly planting more landmines inside Thai sovereign territory.