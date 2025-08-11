Jirayu says Thailand to sue Cambodia in ICC, not ICJ

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub on Monday clarified that Thailand plans to sue Cambodia over the use of landmines in the International Criminal Court (ICC), not in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Jirayu was referring to the incident on August 9, when three Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine allegedly planted by Cambodian troops at the Chong Don Ao–Krissana Pass in Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district. One soldier was severely injured, losing his left ankle in the blast.
He noted that Thailand has not accepted the jurisdiction of the ICJ since 1960.
“Thailand will file a lawsuit in the ICC, accusing Cambodia of committing war crimes by intentionally harming civilians,” Jirayu said.
Jirayu was responding to Cambodian criticism that Thailand was being hypocritical by refusing to accept the ICJ’s jurisdiction in border disputes while still planning to take Cambodia to court.
The August 9 incident was the third time in less than a month that Thai soldiers had been injured by landmines allegedly laid by Cambodian troops.
Jirayu said Thai forces had long ago cleared landmines from the Chong Don Ao–Krissana Pass, so the explosives must have been recently planted.
He added that the incident was a clear violation of the Ottawa Convention on landmines. It took place just two days after the General Border Committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur, during which Cambodia rejected Thailand’s proposal for both countries to jointly clear landmines along the border.
Diplomatic action against Cambodia
Jirayu said Thailand’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva has sent a letter to the chair of the Ottawa Convention to protest against the incidents.
In addition, Thailand’s ambassador to the UN in New York has met the chair of the Ottawa Convention and the UN secretary-general to request action against Cambodia for violating the treaty, he added.