Jirayu says Thailand to sue Cambodia in ICC, not ICJ

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub on Monday clarified that Thailand plans to sue Cambodia over the use of landmines in the International Criminal Court (ICC), not in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Jirayu was referring to the incident on August 9, when three Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine allegedly planted by Cambodian troops at the Chong Don Ao–Krissana Pass in Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district. One soldier was severely injured, losing his left ankle in the blast.

He noted that Thailand has not accepted the jurisdiction of the ICJ since 1960.