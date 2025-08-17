Jirayu says Michael Alfaro no longer invited to Thailand after exposed as fake journalist

Jirayu Huangsap, government spokesperson and committee member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, announced that the government will bring leading international media outlets to Suranaree Force in Surin province next week.
Journalists will be shown areas where Cambodian heavy weapons struck Thai territory, including hospitals, schools, and civilian zones.
The media tour will also cover mine clearance operations conducted by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (T-MAC), followed by a demonstration of explosive ordnance disposal, highlighting weapons recovered from Cambodian incursions into Thai sovereignty.
On the issue of Cambodian media reports citing American national Michael Alfaro, who recently livestreamed from the Cambodian–Thai border with staged footage, making one-sided accusations against Thailand while claiming to be a White House correspondent and that he would report the matter to the US president, Jirayu dismissed the allegations.
Jirayu said he had initially considered inviting Alfaro to Thailand to see first-hand the damage caused by the Cambodian shelling of Thai schools, hospitals, and civilian areas.
“If he truly were a White House correspondent, it would be beneficial for him to witness the reality here,” Jirayu said. However, he noted that investigations confirmed Alfaro is not a White House journalist and had falsely invoked the US president in his broadcasts.
“Today I want to make it clear, this matter is closed. He will not be welcome to set foot in Thailand,” Jirayu stated.