Jirayu says Michael Alfaro no longer invited to Thailand after exposed as fake journalist

Jirayu Huangsap, government spokesperson and committee member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, announced that the government will bring leading international media outlets to Suranaree Force in Surin province next week.

Journalists will be shown areas where Cambodian heavy weapons struck Thai territory, including hospitals, schools, and civilian zones.

The media tour will also cover mine clearance operations conducted by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (T-MAC), followed by a demonstration of explosive ordnance disposal, highlighting weapons recovered from Cambodian incursions into Thai sovereignty.