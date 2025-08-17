Thai border centre slams discredited Michael Alfaro over false claims

Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, rejected distorted claims circulating online that Thai troops had crossed into Cambodian territory and obstructed local residents.
The allegation, made in a video posted by an individual identified as Michael B. Alfaro, was later removed from public access, reflecting what the spokesperson described as “dishonourable intent.”
The centre clarified the facts as follows:
1. Credibility of the accuser
Checks confirmed that Michael B. Alfaro is not a recognised White House correspondent in the United States, nor is he affiliated with any official agency or accredited media outlet.
The company he founded was only established this year and raises several credibility concerns.
His content should therefore not be regarded as verified information under international journalistic standards but merely as personal opinion without supporting evidence.
2. Distortion of facts
The use of conclusive language directly accusing Thailand constitutes a breach of professional reporting principles and risks misleading international audiences. The centre views this as deliberate dissemination of disinformation, which is unacceptable.
3. Thailand’s firm position
The Thai military strongly affirms that it has never encroached on foreign territory or violated the sovereignty of neighbouring states. All operations are conducted in strict compliance with international law, with utmost caution, and in full respect of human rights.
Thailand values good neighbourly relations with Cambodia but will not tolerate falsehoods or distortions that undermine national dignity and security.
4. Appeal to media and the international community
The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation urges the media and global community to carefully assess the credibility of sources and rely on information from accountable institutions, in order to prevent the spread of misleading content that could unnecessarily escalate tensions.
Surasan stressed that Thailand remains committed to the universal principle of peaceful coexistence but will not allow disinformation, distortions, or provocations to erode the nation’s integrity. Should such falsehoods be persistently disseminated in ways that threaten national security, Thailand will take strict legal measures and pursue international mechanisms to the fullest extent.