Thai border centre slams discredited Michael Alfaro over false claims

Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, rejected distorted claims circulating online that Thai troops had crossed into Cambodian territory and obstructed local residents.

The allegation, made in a video posted by an individual identified as Michael B. Alfaro, was later removed from public access, reflecting what the spokesperson described as “dishonourable intent.”

The centre clarified the facts as follows:

1. Credibility of the accuser

Checks confirmed that Michael B. Alfaro is not a recognised White House correspondent in the United States, nor is he affiliated with any official agency or accredited media outlet.

The company he founded was only established this year and raises several credibility concerns.

His content should therefore not be regarded as verified information under international journalistic standards but merely as personal opinion without supporting evidence.