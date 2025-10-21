Thai-Cambodia GBC secretariat discusses four-point border framework

Gen Nattapong Praokaew, Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff and secretary for the General Border Committee (GBC) on the Thai side, on Monday joined a meeting with the Cambodian GBC secretariat in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Thai side proposed the framework for the 2nd Special Session of the GBC, covering four main points:

Withdrawal of heavy weapons

Clearance of landmines

Cybercrime suppression, particularly targeting scams

Management of border areas (pending the outcome of JBC negotiations)

These four points build on the agreements previously approved by both parties during the 1st Special Session of the GBC held in Koh Kong Province, Cambodia, on September 10, 2025.

The Cambodian side has agreed to this proposed framework. Today (October 21) at 08:00, the discussions will be divided into two subgroups: the first focusing on heavy weapons withdrawal and mine clearance, and the second addressing cyber scam suppression.

The secretariat-level meetings will continue from October 20-22 to prepare documentation and discussions for the upcoming GBC meeting scheduled on October 23 at the Malaysian Armed Forces Officers Mess in Kuala Lumpur, chaired jointly by the Thai and Cambodian Defence Ministers.