JBC talks necessary to solve border issue with Cambodia, says Thai govt

Benjamin said the Thai JBC delegation will be led by Prasat Prasatwinijchai, while the Cambodian side will be headed by Lam Chea, Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs of Cambodia. Representatives from relevant Thai agencies will also take part, including those from the National Security Council, the Ministry of Defence and the armed forces, and the Ministry of Interior.

He explained that the meeting will focus exclusively on border issues, continuing from the previous session, with the agenda designed to align with discussions under the GBC and Regional Border Committee (RBC). This coordination, he said, would allow Thailand to advance its national interests in a unified and coherent manner.

Benjamin recalled that a special JBC meeting on 10 September had assigned both sides to discuss the situation in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, as well as security measures such as building a border fence to establish clearer demarcation in areas under the JBC’s jurisdiction. He said this reflected Thailand’s determination to resolve border issues through existing bilateral mechanisms, underscoring the necessity of the upcoming meeting.

Key items on the agenda include revising the 2003 Terms of Reference (TOR) to incorporate LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology for aerial mapping and proposing priority areas for boundary delineation, particularly where both sides have already reached mutual understanding.

Benjamin stressed that the JBC serves as a crucial bilateral mechanism for engaging Cambodia through peaceful dialogue, reaffirming to the international community that Thailand’s approach to border resolution remains legitimate and consistent with international norms.