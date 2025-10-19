Foreign Ministry to inform JBC of Thailand’s plan to build border fence

Thai representatives will inform their counterparts at the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting this week of Thailand’s plan to construct a border fence, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Department of Information and spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the JBC meeting in Chanthaburi from October 20 to 22 will include one discussion item and one notification item to be acknowledged by Cambodia.

Under the latter, Thai representatives will notify their Cambodian counterparts that the Thai government intends to build a border fence along a straight line between two boundary markers in an area both countries recognise as marking “the end of Thai sovereignty.”