Thai army rejects Cambodia’s claim: disputed areas fall within Thai territory, JBC not required

In response, Major General Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, explained that Pen Bona has misrepresented the facts, which the Thai side has already clarified multiple times. He stated that the areas currently disputed due to Cambodian encroachment are well within Thai territory, despite Cambodia referencing the 1:200,000 scale map.

Specifically, in the border plain areas, the Siam-French treaties established agreed boundary markers. Some markers may have differing interpretations, creating areas of overlapping claims, which require Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) involvement.

However, the areas requiring urgent Thai action lie clearly inside Thai territory and are outside the overlapping claim zones, meaning JBC mechanisms are not needed for these sections.

The Thai army affirmed that Thailand’s actions to tackle encroachments on Thai territory are legal, and do not violate the UN Charter or international law, contrary to Cambodia’s assertions.