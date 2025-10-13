First Army Area clears Cambodian structures at Ban Nong Ya Kaew

The RTA Trend Facebook page on Monday posted a caption that read: “First Army Area reclaims Thai soil — in four minutes, all cleared. Cambodian shelters at Ban Nong Ya Kaew removed by D5 armoured bulldozers, leaving no trace.”
A short clip showed armoured bulldozers dismantling and flattening small wooden and metal structures. The accompanying message read: “Demolition of Cambodian shelters encroaching on Ban Nong Ya Kaew.”
Meanwhile, Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, commander of the First Army Area, inspected the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province to follow up on the progress of ongoing operations across all sectors.
During the visit, Worayos monitored the mine-clearance mission at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, where the commander of the Burapha Task Force’s Special Task Unit 12 briefed him on the operational plan, current progress, and recent discoveries of landmines in coordination with the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC).
He instructed the demining and support teams to carry out their tasks with the utmost caution, stressing that the mission aimed to create a safe environment within Thailand’s sovereign territory before returning the land to local residents so they could resume normal life and farming activities safely.
Afterwards, Worayos visited cavalry and artillery units stationed in the area to assess their tactical readiness. He presented morale-boosting gifts and spoke with soldiers about their families’ welfare to explore ways of providing support and easing their concerns so they could perform their duties effectively.
He also met with National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet to inspect and encourage riot control units and military personnel working jointly in the border zone.
Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to integrate efforts with all relevant agencies to ensure effective law enforcement and the safety of local residents as part of the mission to defend national sovereignty.
Worayos said he was closely monitoring the situation and aware of the concerns and expectations of both local communities and the wider public.
He expressed gratitude for the trust and encouragement extended to the First Army Area, government agencies, and volunteer networks, saying such support serves as a powerful motivation for soldiers to continue protecting Thailand’s territory to the fullest.