First Army Area clears Cambodian structures at Ban Nong Ya Kaew

Afterwards, Worayos visited cavalry and artillery units stationed in the area to assess their tactical readiness. He presented morale-boosting gifts and spoke with soldiers about their families’ welfare to explore ways of providing support and easing their concerns so they could perform their duties effectively.

He also met with National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet to inspect and encourage riot control units and military personnel working jointly in the border zone.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to integrate efforts with all relevant agencies to ensure effective law enforcement and the safety of local residents as part of the mission to defend national sovereignty.

Worayos said he was closely monitoring the situation and aware of the concerns and expectations of both local communities and the wider public.

He expressed gratitude for the trust and encouragement extended to the First Army Area, government agencies, and volunteer networks, saying such support serves as a powerful motivation for soldiers to continue protecting Thailand’s territory to the fullest.