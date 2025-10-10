Cambodian crowd nears Ban Nong Ya Kaew; Thai troops poised for mine clearance

Facebook page “sakaeo10325” reported on Friday the situation at Ban Prey Chan on the Cambodian side, opposite Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Non Mak Mun Subdistrict, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province. Around 100 Cambodian civilians were observed gathering in the area.
Meanwhile, Thai forces have been preparing intensively. At around 09:00, the Gun Jompalang Foundation mobilised around 60 containers heading to the border area at Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province. These containers are believed to be part of preparations for area fortification or related to operations in the border region.
The First Army Area and Burapha Task Force have scheduled mine clearance operations today in the Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew areas, as directed by the General Border Committee (GBC). These operations are taking place within Thai sovereign territory, and the Cambodian side has been notified in advance to prevent misunderstandings.
Despite reports that Cambodia has significantly increased its military presence and opposed Thai mine clearance activities in the area, Thai forces remain on alert and ready to carry out the operation according to the GBC resolution.