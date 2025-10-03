Thai army progresses on Sa Kaeo border fence to block gambling and scams

Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, provided an update on the construction of the Thai-Cambodian border fence on Friday (October 3).
He stated that the Armed Forces Development Command (AFDC), through the 12th Mobile Development Battalion, is coordinating with the 12th Ranger Regiment to begin construction in areas with no existing border disputes.
The initial phase will cover 5.1 kilometres near boundary markers 50-51 in Ban Khok Sabang, Tha Kham Subdistrict, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo province, with a budget of 6.5 million baht from the 2025 fiscal year.
Currently, road improvements are underway to allow construction of a temporary border fence within the next 1-2 months. Once the roadwork is completed, the fence will be built immediately.
The temporary fence will consist of concrete posts and barbed wire, standing over 2 meters tall, with 9 levels and 2 layers, and will be equipped with CCTV cameras.
This fence will be located along the Phrom Hod Canal, aimed at preventing illegal border crossings, such as those linked to gambling or scams, as statistics show this area is particularly vulnerable.
As for the additional budget approved by the National Security Council (NSC), it will be allocated to other feasible border fence projects, with an emphasis on creating barriers that are visible and permeable.