Thai army progresses on Sa Kaeo border fence to block gambling and scams

The initial phase will cover 5.1 kilometres near boundary markers 50-51 in Ban Khok Sabang, Tha Kham Subdistrict, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo province, with a budget of 6.5 million baht from the 2025 fiscal year.

Currently, road improvements are underway to allow construction of a temporary border fence within the next 1-2 months. Once the roadwork is completed, the fence will be built immediately.

The temporary fence will consist of concrete posts and barbed wire, standing over 2 meters tall, with 9 levels and 2 layers, and will be equipped with CCTV cameras.