Thai army progresses on Sa Kaeo border fence to block gambling and scams

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 03, 2025

The Thai Army has updated on the progress of the Sa Kaeo border fence, with the first phase covering 5.1 km. The second phase will be considered in suitable areas.

Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, provided an update on the construction of the Thai-Cambodian border fence on Friday (October 3). 

He stated that the Armed Forces Development Command (AFDC), through the 12th Mobile Development Battalion, is coordinating with the 12th Ranger Regiment to begin construction in areas with no existing border disputes. 

Thai army progresses on Sa Kaeo border fence to block gambling and scams

The initial phase will cover 5.1 kilometres near boundary markers 50-51 in Ban Khok Sabang, Tha Kham Subdistrict, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo province, with a budget of 6.5 million baht from the 2025 fiscal year. 

Currently, road improvements are underway to allow construction of a temporary border fence within the next 1-2 months. Once the roadwork is completed, the fence will be built immediately.

The temporary fence will consist of concrete posts and barbed wire, standing over 2 meters tall, with 9 levels and 2 layers, and will be equipped with CCTV cameras. 

Thai army progresses on Sa Kaeo border fence to block gambling and scams

This fence will be located along the Phrom Hod Canal, aimed at preventing illegal border crossings, such as those linked to gambling or scams, as statistics show this area is particularly vulnerable.

As for the additional budget approved by the National Security Council (NSC), it will be allocated to other feasible border fence projects, with an emphasis on creating barriers that are visible and permeable.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy