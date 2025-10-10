Deadline to evacuate Cambodian settlers in Sa Kaeo reaches; security forces prepare to clear mines

On October 10, 2025, the deadline for Cambodian settlers occupying forest land in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo Province, to evacuate from Thai territory has been reached. A total of 135 households are affected under Thai forestry and immigration law. Meanwhile, at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, around 30-40 Cambodian nationals began gathering near the Thai barbed wire border fence, with authorities closely monitoring for landmine clearance operations scheduled for this afternoon.
The Burapha Task Force is set to conduct mine clearance operations today in accordance with the GBC meeting resolutions held on September 10, 2025, covering both Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung District of Sa Kaeo.
High-altitude surveillance indicates that residents and Cambodian media have been assembling at Ban Nong Ya Kaew since 07:00. At Ban Nong Chan, the situation remains stable, with 5-6 soldiers stationed at observation points, and a few Cambodian residents have set up tents in the area.
Security authorities anticipate that Cambodia will send IOT observers to monitor Ban Nong Chan today as they have done on more than ten previous occasions. Reports indicate that lobbyists and media often do not comply with Thai law and claim that evacuation orders cannot be enforced within Cambodian territory. If Cambodia fails to follow the plan today, the Sa Kaeo Governor has indicated that dialogue will end, and the matter will escalate to bilateral national-level resolution, though Thailand will continue to act transparently and in line with international standards.
Local residents remain cautious but are prepared for evacuation. One villager stated that while bunkers are present, the community is ready to evacuate when instructed. Last night, residents were advised via loudspeakers to assemble at Ban Nong Chan. Most inhabitants of Ban Nong Chan have now evacuated, leaving only military personnel to maintain the area. Local health volunteers, administrative authorities, and the provincial governor are coordinating security, ensuring that vehicles and machinery do not enter restricted zones.
Legal penalties for violations are clearly outlined: illegal entry into the country may result in up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to 20,000 baht. For repeat or aggravated offences, total penalties may reach 16 years’ imprisonment, life imprisonment, or the death penalty, with fines exceeding 300,000 baht.
According to the IOT schedule, Thai authorities will carry out operations in Ban Nong Ya Kaew and Ban Nong Chan this afternoon.