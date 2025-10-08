October 10 deadline approaches for Cambodian settlers in Ban Nong Chan

If we’re going to finish this, what are we waiting for?

Nantiwat further explained: “The ultimatum given by the Commander of the First Army Area to our neighbours demands that they present a plan to evacuate people from Thai territory.

If there is no response to this demand, the military must take decisive action. Otherwise, every area will face civil disobedience from the public, as they already know that the Thai authorities are powerless.

The US has changed its war strategy. They have transformed the Department of Defence into the Department of War and shifted the military doctrine from the Law of Engagement to the Looser War of Engagement, allowing the military to undermine, threaten, intimidate, chase, and kill enemies, preparing for full-scale war with no rules.

I want to tell the government not to make any promises to our allies during the upcoming ASEAN summit at the end of this month that would tie the hands of our military, preventing them from using force.

Don’t expect a favourable outcome from a conference in an air-conditioned room, because, in the past, our neighbours have never complied with the results of any such meetings.”

A fake peace treaty

Nantiwat also posted: “There are rumours that Trump has asked Thailand to sign a peace treaty with Cambodia at the upcoming ASEAN summit, where he will also be attending.

Is Thailand being forced into peace for whose benefit? So that Trump can win the Nobel? What does Thailand gain from this peace?

What about territorial sovereignty and Thailand’s interests? Will the lives of the Thai people who have died return? Or should we just forget about them and start over?

Should Thailand become a servant to be pointed at by others?

Let me warn you, a peace agreement that will be signed as a treaty? If so, it needs to be approved by the parliament. If it doesn’t pass, the prime minister’s tenure will be less than four months. I want the prime minister to consider the national interest. Fight to reclaim Thai sovereignty and win the hearts of the Thai people.

Thailand’s foreign policy and diplomacy are in a worse state than 'Scambodia', which commits crimes and deceives people worldwide for money through online scams. We have become a losing country.

Think carefully. Where is our bargaining power?"